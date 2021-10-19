Man stabbed to death in Richmond identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The victim of a deadly stabbing in Richmond has been identified.

On Oct. 17 around 10:34 p.m., police responded to a ‘suspicious situation’ in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street.

When they arrived on the scene, officers located William Trent, 32, of Richmond suffering from a stab wound. Trent died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

According to police, this is a domestic-related incident.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

