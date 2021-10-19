Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man died at the hospital following a shooting in Richmond.

Officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rogers Street for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

