Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man died at the hospital following a shooting in Richmond.
Officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rogers Street for a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.