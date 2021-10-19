Man arrested in connection to arson case in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection to an arson case in Hanover.

Brenainn O. Sprouse, 43, of Mechanicsville, was identified by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office as an arson suspect for a fire that occurred on Talley Farm Lane on Aug. 1.

Anyone with information related to this case should call the Hanover Office of the Fire Marshal at (804) 365-6195 or the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Hanover Fire-EMS would like to thank Sheriff David Hines and his office for their assistance in this joint investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.