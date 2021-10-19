Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Little Feat returns to Richmond for ‘Waiting for Columbus’ 45th anniversary

Little Feat will play at Dominion Energy Center April 19 playing 'Waiting for Columbus' in its...
Little Feat will play at Dominion Energy Center April 19 playing 'Waiting for Columbus' in its entirety.(Little Feat)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Little Feat will be coming to Richmond April 19, 2022, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their 1977 live album ‘Waiting for Columbus’.

After a 2 year COVID-enforced silence, the band is making a comeback with their Waiting for Columbus tour where they will play the album in its entirety. The tour will stop at Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center.

This album is considered an all-time favorite amongst fans. Feat’s trademark blend of California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie rested on a base of improvisational skill and jazz-based chops that made their live shows special. Columbus is the band’s first live album recorded during seven live performances.

Little Feat currently features Bill Payne (keyboards, vocals), Kenny Gradney (bass), Sam Clayton (percussion and vocals), Fred Tackett (guitars and vocals), Scott Sharrard (guitars and vocals) and Tony Leone (drums).

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22nd, and are available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 804-814-ETIX (3849), and the main box office on 6 North Laurel Street. A special presale begins Thursday, October 21st at 10 a.m. Tickets can also be purchased through Little Feat’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Gladys Knight will be returning to the Altria Theater in Richmond this December!
Gladys Knight returns to Altria Theater in December
The legend of the Richmond Vampire starts more than 90 years ago.
More ‘disease’ than ‘Dracula’ – how the vampire myth was born
Dopesick Author Discusses Hulu Production
Dopesick Author Discusses Hulu Production
A limited series based on Beth Macy's book 'Dopesick' debuted Wednesday on hulu.
Macy’s ‘Dopesick’ reaches new audience with Hulu series