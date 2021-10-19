Little Feat returns to Richmond for ‘Waiting for Columbus’ 45th anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Little Feat will be coming to Richmond April 19, 2022, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their 1977 live album ‘Waiting for Columbus’.

After a 2 year COVID-enforced silence, the band is making a comeback with their Waiting for Columbus tour where they will play the album in its entirety. The tour will stop at Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center.

This album is considered an all-time favorite amongst fans. Feat’s trademark blend of California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie rested on a base of improvisational skill and jazz-based chops that made their live shows special. Columbus is the band’s first live album recorded during seven live performances.

Little Feat currently features Bill Payne (keyboards, vocals), Kenny Gradney (bass), Sam Clayton (percussion and vocals), Fred Tackett (guitars and vocals), Scott Sharrard (guitars and vocals) and Tony Leone (drums).

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22nd, and are available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 804-814-ETIX (3849), and the main box office on 6 North Laurel Street. A special presale begins Thursday, October 21st at 10 a.m. Tickets can also be purchased through Little Feat’s website.

