Increased Amish buggy traffic expected for funeral of mother, father killed in buggy crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BUCKINGHAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Toga Volunteer Fire Department is reminding drivers to be alert for an increase in buggy traffic as Amish families travel to Cumberland County for the funeral of a mother and father killed in a buggy crash.

Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville, died at the scene of the crash on Oct. 17. Her husband, John Esh, 39, died from his injuries Monday at VCU Medical Center. Their eight children, ranging from ages 9-months to 16 years old, were also injured in the crash.

In Buckingham County, the fire department said the heaviest traffic will be between Salem Church Road and John Randolph Road close to old Mitchell’s store in Cumberland.

Amish buggies from the surrounding counties, and families from as far as New York and Pennsylvania will be heading to Cumberland County for the funeral and to assist the family involved.

Cumberland officials are expecting around 400 people to travel to the county through at least Thursday evening.

“Don’t pass until it’s safe to do so with a clear view around them. Preferably a passing zone. Don’t hog or tailgate, rev your engine or blow your horns when passing,” the department said in a Facebook post.

