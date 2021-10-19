Healthcare Pros
Henrico public safety agencies to host job fair next month

Positions available in fire, police, sheriff, animal control and communications
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s public safety agencies will host a job fair to highlight upcoming opportunities within each safety department.

The fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Henrico County Training Center at 7701 E. Parham Road.

Recruiters from the Divison of Fire, Police Divison, Animal Protection Unit, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Communications Centers will be there to meet with attendees and provide equipment demonstrations.

Anyone attending will get the chance to learn more about the agencies and be able to submit applications onsite using the computers provided.

Attendees will be required to wear a face-covering due to COVID-19.

Job postings are available at https://henrico.us/services/jobs/.

