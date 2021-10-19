Healthcare Pros
Gladys Knight returns to Altria Theater in December

Gladys Knight will be returning to the Altria Theater in Richmond this December!
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gladys Knight will be returning to the Altria Theater in Richmond this December!

Knight, also known as, ‘The Empress of Soul’ is an eight-time Grammy award winner with a career spanning five decades.

Tickets will be on sale starting on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. Customers can use the code, ‘EMPRESS’ for an exclusive venue pre-sale starting on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here or call 800-514-ETIX (3849). You can also visit the box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6 North Laurel Street.

