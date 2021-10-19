Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Federal lawsuit filed against Spotsylvania deputy, sheriff in shooting of Isiah Brown

Isiah Brown
Isiah Brown(The Cochran Firm)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Spotsylvania County deputy and sheriff in connection to the deputy-involved shooting of Isiah Brown that happened earlier this year.

Brown, who was unarmed, was shot eight times while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher in April 2021.

“Today we filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of Isiah Brown against Spotsylvania County Police Chief Roger Harris and Deputy David Turbyfill for their roles in the totally unnecessary shooting incident involving Mr. Brown that occurred April 21,” attorney David Haynes of The Cochran Firm said in a release.

Attorneys said Brown was holding a cordless phone at the time of the shooting and obeyed all commands given by police and the dispatcher. Virginia State Police also confirmed that Brown was unarmed.

“The shooting resulted in numerous life-altering injuries to Mr. Brown which will leave him with permanent damage for the rest of his life,” Haynes said.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $26 million.

Turbyfill was previously charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm.

“Isiah Brown’s life will never be the same after his tragic encounter with David Turbyfill.  Our hope is that this lawsuit will provide a measure of justice for Mr. Brown and force the Spotsylvania Police Department to enhance their training and update their policies and procedures so that this never happens to another person,” Haynes said.

