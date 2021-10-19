Healthcare Pros
Father charged with felony murder in death of son found in freezer

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The father of a little boy whose body was found in a freezer has been indicted on a felony murder charge.

Court records confirm Kassceen Weaver is now charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and aggravated malicious wounding in the death of his 5-year-old son.

The boy’s body was found in a freezer at the home on Lookout Point Circle in June.

Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer

Investigators said the body had been there for more than a year.

The mother, Dina Weaver, is charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child.

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in the death of their young son.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Detectives with the Chesterfield County Police presented facts to a grand jury on indictments for Kassceen for felony murder, aggravated malicious wounding and felony child neglect. Kassceen was served with indictments on Oct. 15 and is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail. He’ll be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 30.

