Drug Take-Back Day to be held in Hanover County

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office and the Ashland Police Department will be hosting a...
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland Police Department will be hosting a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.(KEYC News Now)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland Police Department will be hosting a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Residents will be able to safely discard expired, unwanted or unused medications. These medications include:

  • Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications (e.g., tablets, capsules, pills, etc.)
  • Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups (please keep sealed in original container)

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles
  • Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine

There will be two collection sites. The first site will be at the Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center, 7427 Verdi Lane. The second site will be located at the Ashland Police Department, 601 England Street.

For more information, click here.

