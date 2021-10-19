Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

DC suspends most of its Metro trains over safety issue

The ruling promises to complicate daily travel and commutes for thousands of riders for an...
The ruling promises to complicate daily travel and commutes for thousands of riders for an unspecified length of time while the National Transportation and Safety Board investigates the issue.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s regional Metro system abruptly pulled more than half its fleet of trains from service early Monday morning over a lingering problem with the wheels and axles that caused a dramatic derailing last week.

The ruling promises to complicate daily travel and commutes for thousands of riders for an unspecified length of time while the National Transportation and Safety Board investigates the issue.

It remains to be seen whether the axle issue spreads to other regional commuter systems.

The NTSB says the agency “may at some point” issue a recommendation for inspections of all similar train cars around the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Authorities say the mother of Elijah Lewis and an accomplice engaged in witness tampering.
Mother, man arrested in connection with missing child case in N.H.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday at age 84; he opened up to journalist Bob...
Colin Powell in July interview: 'Don't feel sorry for God's sakes'
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child