DC suspends most of its Metro trains over safety issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s regional Metro system abruptly pulled more than half its fleet of trains from service early Monday morning over a lingering problem with the wheels and axles that caused a dramatic derailing last week.

The ruling promises to complicate daily travel and commutes for thousands of riders for an unspecified length of time while the National Transportation and Safety Board investigates the issue.

It remains to be seen whether the axle issue spreads to other regional commuter systems.

The NTSB says the agency “may at some point” issue a recommendation for inspections of all similar train cars around the country.

