Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield Police start PIT maneuver training

Chesterfield Police will soon take the PIT maneuver on the road to help stop pursuits quickly...
Chesterfield Police will soon take the PIT maneuver on the road to help stop pursuits quickly and safely.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -The Chesterfield County Police Department is starting to train their officers on the PIT maneuver, also known as the precision immobilization technique, to stop people who are trying to flee from police.

Sergeant William Rosser says the move was developed by Fairfax County Police in 1986 and adopted by the bump and run technique used in stock car racing.

“Most people have a misconception about what the technique is. They feel like it’s a ramming, it’s a striking, it’s a hitting of a vehicle and it’s not,” he said. “It’s just a push.”

Police officers in Chesterfield County will join Virginia State Police and departments in Fairfax and Henrico to use this technique.

“When people flee from the police, that’s a dangerous endeavor,” said Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz. “If somebody runs from us, we are going to chase you. And if we chase you, we’re now going to pit you.”

Sgt. Rosser says the department has been researching this maneuver for the last two years as they see an increase in pursuits.

In 2020, Chesterfield police were involved in 124 pursuits, with 33 ending in crashes. This is close to a 78 percent increase from the statistics reported in 2019, when the department was involved in 70 pursuits.

“For us, that’s not acceptable,” said Rosser. “That’s a suspect vehicle potentially running into an innocent civilian that is driving on the road.”

With this technique, the department hopes to not only stop those who are trying to flee from them, but to protect drivers trying to get to their destination.

“If we can end it immediately, without it going extended periods of time and getting at a high rate of speed, that’s going to be what our goal is.”

Rosser says driving instructors are being trained on the PIT maneuver first. Once they’re trained, Rosser says they can set up schedules and start their department-wide training next year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Latest News

The damage at the auto shop.
Men throw ‘full-scale temper tantrum’ acting like ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ at car service shop, deputies say
Crystal Smith-Johnson is working to prove to the IRS and Social Security Administration that...
‘I am not dead:’ Daughter works to prove mother is alive
(File Photo)
School board asks mayor for $10 million to put towards new George Wythe High School
Isiah Brown
Federal lawsuit filed against Spotsylvania deputy, sheriff in shooting of Isiah Brown