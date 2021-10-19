‘Acts of intimidation will not be tolerated’: KKK propaganda found in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have increased patrols around Varina and Fairfield after Ku Klux Klan propaganda was found.

Police said they received reports of suspicious bags being found in residential neighborhoods between Oct. 15-17.

Police said the bags contained a flyer naming the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

“In no uncertain terms, Henrico County deplores and condemns these leaflets and their twisted message of white supremacy,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said. “This community will not be divided. We encourage our residents to be vigilant, to watch out for their neighbors and to support each other. Our spirit of inclusion, love and community will always triumph over messages of division and hate.”

Henrico’s police chief, Eric English, is asking for residents with information about the incidents to call investigators.

“Hate has no place in Henrico County,” English said. “The safety and well-being of our community is the top priority of Henrico Police and acts of intimidation will not be tolerated.”

Information can be reported to police at (804) 501-4810 or (804) 501-5000. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

