Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘Acts of intimidation will not be tolerated’: KKK propaganda found in Henrico

Henrico police have increased patrols around Varina and Fairfield after Ku Klux Klan propaganda...
Henrico police have increased patrols around Varina and Fairfield after Ku Klux Klan propaganda was found.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have increased patrols around Varina and Fairfield after Ku Klux Klan propaganda was found.

Police said they received reports of suspicious bags being found in residential neighborhoods between Oct. 15-17.

Police said the bags contained a flyer naming the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

“In no uncertain terms, Henrico County deplores and condemns these leaflets and their twisted message of white supremacy,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said. “This community will not be divided. We encourage our residents to be vigilant, to watch out for their neighbors and to support each other. Our spirit of inclusion, love and community will always triumph over messages of division and hate.”

Henrico’s police chief, Eric English, is asking for residents with information about the incidents to call investigators.

“Hate has no place in Henrico County,” English said. “The safety and well-being of our community is the top priority of Henrico Police and acts of intimidation will not be tolerated.”

Information can be reported to police at (804) 501-4810 or (804) 501-5000. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
McTarnahan said she went to pick her daughter up after she learned what had happened.
Mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or...
Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting
Chesterfield Police will soon take the PIT maneuver on the road to help stop pursuits quickly...
Chesterfield police start PIT maneuver training
Jessica Bourne shows off her breast cancer port scar coverup tattoo.
‘Every pain, every sadness... just disappeared’: Richmond tattoo artist covers up breast cancer port scars
(File Photo)
Henrico public safety agencies to host job fair next month