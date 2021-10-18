Woman offers to drive voters to polls

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If some voters needed more reason to get out to the polls next month, one woman has offered to drive some.

The Richmond resident has a 2008 Ford Mustang ready to hit the road towards the the registar’s office as Virginia gets closer to Election Day.

“This is something I very firmly believe in, and I think it’s really important,” said Suzanne Tarr.

Tarr’s got a V-8 engine under the hood of her car, and it’s revving to get those ballots cast.

“We want more people to vote, not less. And there’s plenty of people I know in this area that don’t have a way to get there, and they were really challenged when our local polling places were not opened early,” she said.

Tarr has been offering rides to the polls since 2016, primarily with neighbors taking her up on the offer. She aid an older neighbor across the street was her first passenger years back, because that woman’s son --who lived in Northern Virginia-- was not able to come by and help.

But her efforts aren’t limited to transport; as a firm believer in Democracy, her election volunteering go back years.

”I actually started doing election-type volunteer work in 2016: I did a registration event. I also posted something similar in 2018 on Facebook.”

But so far, no takers for this year’s election cycle for rides.

“It’s a nice ride! It’s a v-8, makes good noises. It’s a fun car to drive, and it’s a stick. Why would you have a Mustang and not drive a stick?” she said, adding, “Our democracy is helped by people voting. And if I can help, then that’s what I want to do.”

