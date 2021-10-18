Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet again to work on updating state’s congressional maps

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After failing to reach an agreement on re-mapping state legislative districts, the Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet again on Oct. 18.

The commission released a proposed map on Oct. 15, which includes major changes for the western part of the commonwealth. The commission has not voted on the proposal.

Members say it is a starting point for their decisions.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 18.

