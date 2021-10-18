Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet again to work on updating state’s congressional maps

After failing to reach an agreement on re-mapping state legislative districts, the Virginia...
After failing to reach an agreement on re-mapping state legislative districts, the Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet again on Oct. 18.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After failing to reach an agreement on re-mapping state legislative districts, the Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet again on Oct. 18.

The commission released a proposed map on Oct. 15, which includes major changes for the western part of the commonwealth. The commission has not voted on the proposal.

Members say it is a starting point for their decisions.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
A police car.
Juvenile injured in stabbing outside Southpark Mall
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

This event will take place at Byrd Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 10:30 a.m.
RPD to hold rountable discussion about domestic violence
VEC says residents will need to get their weekly claim in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 in order for it...
VEC says system will shut down on Nov. 1 for upgrades
Five early voting satellite locations will open in Chesterfield on Oct. 18.
Five early voting locations will open in Chesterfield
The new testing program is part of a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.
Students, staff in Hopewell can get free COVID tests on school campus