Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet again to work on updating state’s congressional maps
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After failing to reach an agreement on re-mapping state legislative districts, the Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet again on Oct. 18.
The commission released a proposed map on Oct. 15, which includes major changes for the western part of the commonwealth. The commission has not voted on the proposal.
Members say it is a starting point for their decisions.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 18.
