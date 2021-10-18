VEC says system will shut down on Nov. 1 for upgrades

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission says the system will shut down on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. for upgrades after delaying the rollout. The update was posted on VEC’s website.

VEC says residents will need to get their weekly claim in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 in order for it to be processed.

While the site is down for several days, users will not be able to file new weekly claims, access their accounts or talk to agents for help.

