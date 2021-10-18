Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
VDH adds new dashboard showing COVID-19 cases among children

Case counts, rates and the percentages of all cases will be recorded and updated weekly on Fridays.(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced a new dashboard that displays COVID-19 cases amongst children ages 0-17.

The dashboard was added due to the increase in COVID-19 cases among children across the state. Case counts, rates and the percentages of all cases will be recorded and updated weekly on Fridays.

According to the VDH, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 127,997 COVID-19 cases among children 0 to 17 years, 380 hospitalizations and nine deaths.

Cases will be reported weekly by age groups:

  • 0-4
  • 5-11
  • 12-15
  • 16-17

The VDH recommends that everyone 12 years and older be fully vaccinated to help protect against COVID-19.

