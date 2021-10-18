Healthcare Pros
UVA Health doctor explains the possibility of mixing vaccines

Moderna vaccine
By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at the University of Virginia are closely watching the data on the possibility of vaccine mixing.

The National Institute of Health did a study on mixing Johnson & Johnson with either Pfizer or Moderna. The hope is it would create a higher antibody response.

Dr. Taison Bell with the UVA Health Center says right now the data shows that mixing could be the best strategy, but we need to wait for CDC approval.

“If you’re interested in mixing and matching, you know, that’s not an official recommendation now,” Bell said. “So you can’t actually go and do that because this emergency use authorization, doesn’t permit that. But the hope is that this option will be at least available at some point later this month.”

The CDC meets Wednesday, and Bell says he hopes after that, there will be some clarity or approval about all this.

