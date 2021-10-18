Suspect arrested in connection to store burglary

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an early morning robbery in Henrico.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 18 to the 7900 block of West Broad Street for a store burglary.

Officers said a man was seen throwing an object through the store’s window so he could get inside.

The suspect was then found at a nearby motel.

Randy Joseph Burns, 35, was arrested and charged with burglary and petit larceny. He is being held in jail without bond.

