Students, staff in Hopewell can get free COVID tests on school campus

The new testing program is part of a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Oct. 18, students and staff in Hopewell’s school district will be able to get a free COVID-19 test without leaving school grounds.

The new testing program is part of a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health. This program funds routine testing of people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Health experts say this can help identify infected people who may be contagious as early as possible to prevent the spread.

