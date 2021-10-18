Search on for those who shot, beheaded deer in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for shooting deer in a field and beheading them.

During the early morning hours of October 13, 2021, two large whitetail deer were shot with what investigators believe was a crossbow, according to the Radford City Sheriff’s Office. Both deer had their heads, antlers and tails cut from their bodies. The remaining carcasses were left in the field, near Park Road, visible to anyone passing by, according to the sheriff’s office.

A third deer was found a few days later and appears to have been killed around the same time as the first two, according to investigators. But it was found a few miles away in Riverview Park near the boat ramp along the New River.

A part of a crossbow arrow and a hacksaw blade were left near the deer. The sheriff’s office says, “One of the deer was positioned in a way that hunters normally use to pose for a picture. We are in hopes a picture was taken and shared amongst those responsible.”

A reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. A private GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funds toward the reward. As of early Monday afternoon, the reward sits at $3,825, but is expected to rise.

Potential charges so far include:

29.1-548 poaching

29.1-521 possession illegal animal

29.1-523 spotlighting (Any person who kills or attempts to kill any deer between a half hour after sunset and a half hour before sunrise by use of a light attached to any vehicle or a spotlight or flashlight shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.)

29.1-523.1 can seize weapons

29.1-524 can seize vehicles

18.2-280 discharge firearm in public

28.2-56.1 reckless handling firearm

Sheriff Mark Armentrout says, “This is the type of act that was not done by one person. Whether it was two people or more, there are others that have knowledge of this crime. People like to talk and brag about trophy deer, these criminals will talk. With a significant and growing reward being offered for information leading to a conviction, it is just a matter of time before someone comes forward.”

Anyone with information about these incident is asked to contact the Radford Sheriff’s Office at 540-731-5501, here or the Radford City Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook.

