School bus rear-ends vehicle, police say

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a school bus rear-ended a vehicle on Monday.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of Woodpecker Road around 3:30 p.m.

Police said that there were students on board, but no one was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

