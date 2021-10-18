School bus rear-ends vehicle, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a school bus rear-ended a vehicle on Monday.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of Woodpecker Road around 3:30 p.m.

Police said that there were students on board, but no one was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.