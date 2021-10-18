RPS leaders to discuss updates on George Wythe High School construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Richmond are set to discuss updates on the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

Agenda documents say the district is still looking to hire a school construction director. Two other positions have already been filled.

Meanwhile, all design proposals were due by this past Friday and the review process will begin soon.

The school board says it has drafted a letter it plans to send to Mayor Stoney to request a transfer of the leftover funds from the last two rounds of new school construction. The board will vote on sending that letter to the city during a meeting on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.