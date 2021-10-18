RPD to hold rountable discussion about domestic violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be holding a roundtable discussion on the efforts to connect survivors of domestic and family violence with important resources.

RPD will be discussing:

Trends within the community

Impacts from COVID-19

Opportunities to strengthen partnerships

How people can access the above resources

This event will take place at Byrd Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

