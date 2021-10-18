Healthcare Pros
RPD to hold roundtable discussion about domestic violence

This event will take place at Byrd Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 10:30 a.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be holding a roundtable discussion on the efforts to connect survivors of domestic and family violence with important resources.

RPD will be discussing:

  • Trends within the community
  • Impacts from COVID-19
  • Opportunities to strengthen partnerships
  • How people can access the above resources

This event will take place at Byrd Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

