RPD, community discuss resources for domestic violence victims, survivors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department held a roundtable discussion on the efforts to connect survivors of domestic and family violence with important resources.

Police joined members of the community for a roundtable discussion on domestic violence on Monday morning.

YWCA Richmond reported more than 2,000 calls for help last year, and requests for shelter have more than doubled.

Domestic violence survivor Davette Hayes attended the roundtable. Back in 2007, she was ambushed on her way to work and attacked by her ex-boyfriend with a machete.

“It’s been almost 14 years, but I can tell you the services that are being provided now - it has increased, and I am really, really grateful and happy to see that more is being done for domestic violence situations,” Hayes said.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith stressed that help is available 24/7. Those in need of help can call the Virginia hotline at 800-838-8238 or text 804-793-9999. It’s free and confidential.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.