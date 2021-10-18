Healthcare Pros
RPD, community discuss resources for domestic violence victims, survivors

This event will take place at Byrd Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 10:30 a.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department held a roundtable discussion on the efforts to connect survivors of domestic and family violence with important resources.

Police joined members of the community for a roundtable discussion on domestic violence on Monday morning.

YWCA Richmond reported more than 2,000 calls for help last year, and requests for shelter have more than doubled.

Domestic violence survivor Davette Hayes attended the roundtable. Back in 2007, she was ambushed on her way to work and attacked by her ex-boyfriend with a machete.

“It’s been almost 14 years, but I can tell you the services that are being provided now - it has increased, and I am really, really grateful and happy to see that more is being done for domestic violence situations,” Hayes said.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith stressed that help is available 24/7. Those in need of help can call the Virginia hotline at 800-838-8238 or text 804-793-9999. It’s free and confidential.

