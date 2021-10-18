Richmond Restaurant Week gets underway for 20th year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you dine-in, take out or get it delivered, now is your chance to support local restaurants and help with hunger relief.

Richmond Restaurant Week is now underway and in its 20th year.

More than 50 restaurants are participating, including Casa del Barco, Fat Dragon, Julep’s, Sam Miller’s and Southern Kitchen.

The bi-annual event not only celebrates local eateries but also benefits Feed More

Richmond Restaurant Week runs through Oct. 31.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

