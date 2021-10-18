Richmond Public School Board to discuss school lunches, George Wythe, and re-zoning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School board will be meeting on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. to discuss several key issues including school lunches, rebuilding George Wythe High School, and re-zoning River City Middle School.

At the top of their agenda, RPS will be securing hundreds of thousands of federal dollars to revamp their meal service. This has been an ongoing issue for the district after parents were upset over the quality of food their children were eating, and after an investigation, the district agreed.

RPS submitted a Corrective Action Plan to the state, detailing how they plan to change their ways by enlisting a new meal vendor and making changes with their current provider.

The district is stepping away from grab-and-go options that were provided during the height of the pandemic. Instead more ‘hot meals’ will be given to students, which will be made off-site and then delivered to schools.

A majority of elementary schools should already have switched to this format, but middle and high schools will be transitioning on Oct. 25th.

Another key issue is the construction of the new George Wythe High school. It has been a long and contentious issue, with the school board turning down the city to collaborate together on a new school.

School board leaders will be discussing hiring a new school construction director to oversee the entire process, as well as possibly sending a letter to the city asking for the mayor to transfer leftover money from other school projects to the rebuilding of George Wythe High school.

River City Middle school will also be included in discussions. The board will vote on whether to re-zone the campus to accommodate the 1,600 students that attend the school. The school is already over capacity as it was built with only 1,500 students in mind.

The school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. on October 18th. A live stream will be offered on RPS’ Facebook page for those who would like to watch virtually.

