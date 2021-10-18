Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Public School Board to discuss school lunches, George Wythe, and re-zoning

Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at...
Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at Monday's school board meeting. (Source: Richmond Public Schools)
By Emily Harrison and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School board will be meeting on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. to discuss several key issues including school lunches, rebuilding George Wythe High School, and re-zoning River City Middle School.

At the top of their agenda, RPS will be securing hundreds of thousands of federal dollars to revamp their meal service. This has been an ongoing issue for the district after parents were upset over the quality of food their children were eating, and after an investigation, the district agreed.

RPS submitted a Corrective Action Plan to the state, detailing how they plan to change their ways by enlisting a new meal vendor and making changes with their current provider.

The district is stepping away from grab-and-go options that were provided during the height of the pandemic. Instead more ‘hot meals’ will be given to students, which will be made off-site and then delivered to schools.

A majority of elementary schools should already have switched to this format, but middle and high schools will be transitioning on Oct. 25th.

Another key issue is the construction of the new George Wythe High school. It has been a long and contentious issue, with the school board turning down the city to collaborate together on a new school.

School board leaders will be discussing hiring a new school construction director to oversee the entire process, as well as possibly sending a letter to the city asking for the mayor to transfer leftover money from other school projects to the rebuilding of George Wythe High school.

River City Middle school will also be included in discussions. The board will vote on whether to re-zone the campus to accommodate the 1,600 students that attend the school. The school is already over capacity as it was built with only 1,500 students in mind.

The school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. on October 18th. A live stream will be offered on RPS’ Facebook page for those who would like to watch virtually.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
A police car.
Juvenile injured in stabbing outside Southpark Mall
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

In an update on Oct. 15, starting this week ‘Red Week recyclers will need to put their...
Crews encourage residents to put recycling trash out on collection days
This event will take place at Byrd Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 10:30 a.m.
RPD to hold roundtable discussion about domestic violence
Five early voting satellite locations will open in Chesterfield on Oct. 18.
Five early voting locations will open in Chesterfield
The new testing program is part of a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.
Students, staff in Hopewell can get free COVID tests on school campus