Richmond gas prices increase to eight cents per gallon

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a Gas Buddy survey, gas prices in Richmond have risen to eight cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.18/today. Five-hundred sixty-seven stations in Richmond were surveyed.

Gas prices in Richmond are 21.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.08/g higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.93/g today while the most expensive is $3.37/g, which is a 44 cent difference.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

