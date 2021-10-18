Richmond gas prices increase to eight cents per gallon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a Gas Buddy survey, gas prices in Richmond have risen to eight cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.18/today. Five-hundred sixty-seven stations in Richmond were surveyed.

Gas prices in Richmond are 21.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.08/g higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.93/g today while the most expensive is $3.37/g, which is a 44 cent difference.

