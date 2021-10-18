Police: Suspects sought after stealing TVs from Colonial Heights Sam’s Club

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they are looking for three suspects who stole two flat-screen TVs out of Sam’s Club located in Colonial Heights.

On Sept. 24 around 7:30 p.m., a woman and two men entered Sam’s Club located at 735 Southpark Boulevard.

Police say the female suspect placed the TVs worth $2,500 on a flatbed card and left it sitting in the aisle. Then one of the male suspects pushed the cart out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

All three people left in a dark-colored minivan.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.