Police: Argument leads to one man shot, another in custody

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man has been charged after shooting another man during an argument inside a home located in the West End.

After 5 a.m. on Oct. 18, police responded to a shooting on Milhaven Court. According to the investigation, two men inside the home had an argument, when one man shot the other. A third person was in the house as well and was unharmed.

Police say Maxwell Hatcher Byles, 24, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The victim is in stable condition.

