Petersburg releases 2021 fall leaf collection schedule
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg has released the fall 2021 schedule for leaf collections. Leaf collections will be from Nov. 15-Jan. 7.
Leaf vacuuming will take place in the following wards:
- Ward 1 - Nov. 15-19
- Ward 5 - Nov. 22-26
- Ward 4 - Nov. 29-Dec. 3
- Ward 7 - Dec. 6-10
- Ward 2 - Dec. 13-17
- Ward 6 - Dec. 20-22
- Ward 3 - Dec. 27-Jan. 7
When it comes to vacuum leaf collections, residents are reminded to:
- Rake leaves into piles between sidewalk and curb/shoulder of road
- Do not rake leaves into street/ditches
- Do not mix brush and tree limbs with leaves
- Vacuum leaf collection services offered if scheduled missed: $75 per load
For more information, call 804-733-2415.
When it comes to bagged leaf collections, residents are reminded to:
- Bag leaves if vacuum date is missed
- Sixty bags of leaves collected on trash collection days
- Bags must be tied and placed at curbs
For more information, call 804-425-0500.
