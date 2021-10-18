Petersburg releases 2021 fall leaf collection schedule

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg has released the fall 2021 schedule for leaf collections. Leaf collections will be from Nov. 15-Jan. 7.

Leaf vacuuming will take place in the following wards:

Ward 1 - Nov. 15-19

Ward 5 - Nov. 22-26

Ward 4 - Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Ward 7 - Dec. 6-10

Ward 2 - Dec. 13-17

Ward 6 - Dec. 20-22

Ward 3 - Dec. 27-Jan. 7

When it comes to vacuum leaf collections, residents are reminded to:

Rake leaves into piles between sidewalk and curb/shoulder of road

Do not rake leaves into street/ditches

Do not mix brush and tree limbs with leaves

Vacuum leaf collection services offered if scheduled missed: $75 per load

For more information, call 804-733-2415.

When it comes to bagged leaf collections, residents are reminded to:

Bag leaves if vacuum date is missed

Sixty bags of leaves collected on trash collection days

Bags must be tied and placed at curbs

For more information, call 804-425-0500.

