Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Petersburg releases 2021 fall leaf collection schedule

The city of Petersburg has released the fall 2021 schedule for leaf collections.
The city of Petersburg has released the fall 2021 schedule for leaf collections.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg has released the fall 2021 schedule for leaf collections. Leaf collections will be from Nov. 15-Jan. 7.

Leaf vacuuming will take place in the following wards:

  • Ward 1 - Nov. 15-19
  • Ward 5 - Nov. 22-26
  • Ward 4 - Nov. 29-Dec. 3
  • Ward 7 - Dec. 6-10
  • Ward 2 - Dec. 13-17
  • Ward 6 - Dec. 20-22
  • Ward 3 - Dec. 27-Jan. 7

When it comes to vacuum leaf collections, residents are reminded to:

  • Rake leaves into piles between sidewalk and curb/shoulder of road
  • Do not rake leaves into street/ditches
  • Do not mix brush and tree limbs with leaves
  • Vacuum leaf collection services offered if scheduled missed: $75 per load

For more information, call 804-733-2415.

When it comes to bagged leaf collections, residents are reminded to:

  • Bag leaves if vacuum date is missed
  • Sixty bags of leaves collected on trash collection days
  • Bags must be tied and placed at curbs

For more information, call 804-425-0500.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
A police car.
Juvenile injured in stabbing outside Southpark Mall
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

In an update on Oct. 15, starting this week ‘Red Week recyclers will need to put their...
Crews encourage residents to put recycling trash out on collection days
This event will take place at Byrd Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 10:30 a.m.
RPD to hold roundtable discussion about domestic violence
Each honoree was presented with a plaque and special gift at their home or retirement communities
28 Richmond centenarians honored by Richmond City officials
“Antarctica” and “Birth of Planet Earth” Playing This Fall
Science Museum debuts two feature shows in Dome theater