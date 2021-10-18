One dead, nine others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead and nine others are injured in a horse-drawn buggy crash in Cumberland.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Route 45 near Davis Lane when a 2005 Toyota Tundra struck a horse-drawn buggy traveling along Route 45. Ten people were in the buggy at the time.

The Toyota driver was not injured.

One person has died and three others were taken to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Six others who either had minor or severe injuries were taken by ambulance to a local hospital

State police say charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

