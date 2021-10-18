Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

One dead, nine others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash

State police say charges are pending.
State police say charges are pending.(WLBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead and nine others are injured in a horse-drawn buggy crash in Cumberland.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Route 45 near Davis Lane when a 2005 Toyota Tundra struck a horse-drawn buggy traveling along Route 45. Ten people were in the buggy at the time.

The Toyota driver was not injured.

One person has died and three others were taken to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Six others who either had minor or severe injuries were taken by ambulance to a local hospital

State police say charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
A police car.
Juvenile injured in stabbing outside Southpark Mall
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen support a community vaccination clinic opened April...
What’s next for COVID-19 in Virginia?
Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at...
Richmond Public School Board to discuss school lunches, George Wythe, and re-zoning
The Washington Post reported that he was being held without bond and is expected back in court...
House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges
In an update on Oct. 15, starting this week ‘Red Week recyclers will need to put their...
Crews encourage residents to put recycling trash out on collection days