Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Northam issues flag order following Powell’s death

The flags are to be lowered through sunset on Friday.
(WBAY Staff)
By WDBJ7
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam is honoring the memory of General Colin Powell by issuing a flag order throughout the commonwealth.

In coordination with President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, all U.S. and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

The flags are to be lowered through sunset on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville
Tentative settlement reached in Dominion rate review
It’s time for some spooky Halloween fun! Check out all of these fun events happening around...
List of 2021 Halloween events in central Virginia
Previous Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron’s Ball raises $1 million for American Cancer Society
The two men running to be Virginia's next governor are logging a lot of miles around the state,...
Candidates for Virginia governor make final push for votes