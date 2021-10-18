Northam issues flag order following Powell’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam is honoring the memory of General Colin Powell by issuing a flag order throughout the commonwealth.

In coordination with President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, all U.S. and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

The flags are to be lowered through sunset on Friday.

