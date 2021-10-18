Healthcare Pros
News to Know for Oct. 18: VEC system upgrades; Early voting; It’s feeling like fall!

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BRRRRR! Grab your jackets before you head out the door today!

Chilly Start To A Sunny Day

October weather takes hold! Jackets needed in the next few mornings with chilly low temperatures the next few days, and the afternoons will be seasonably mild.

Today will be mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Petersburg Shooting

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Petersburg late Sunday night.

Officers were called to South Little Church Street and found the victim with five gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.

Right now police do not have any suspect information. If you know anything that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Early Voting In Chesterfield

Five early voting satellite locations will open in Chesterfield on Oct. 18.

The following locations will open as early voting sites from Oct. 18 through Oct. 30:

  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library
  • LaPrade Library
  • Meadowdale Library
  • North Courthouse Road Library
  • Clover Hill Library

These locations will host voting on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Redistricting Commission Update

After failing to reach an agreement on re-mapping state legislative districts, the Virginia Redistricting Commission will meet again on Oct. 18.

The commission released a proposed map on Oct. 15, which includes major changes for the western part of the commonwealth. The commission has not voted on the proposal.

(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

Members say it is a starting point for their decisions.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 18.

VEC Shut Down

The Virginia Employment Commission says the system will shut down on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. for upgrades after delaying the rollout. The update was posted on VEC’s website.

(WDBJ7)

VEC says residents will need to get their weekly claim in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 in order for it to be processed.

While the site is down for several days, users will not be able to file new weekly claims, access their accounts or talk to agents for help.

Domestic Violence Event

The Richmond Police Department will be holding a roundtable discussion on the efforts to connect survivors of domestic and family violence with important resources.

(WRDW)

RPD will be discussing:

  • Trends within the community
  • Impacts from COVID-19
  • Opportunities to strengthen partnerships
  • How people can access the above resources

This event will take place at Byrd Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Final Thought

The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain - Dolly Parton

