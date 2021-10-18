Healthcare Pros
More than 1,200 COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate drops to 7%

COVID cases in Virginia.
COVID cases in Virginia.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 1,200 new cases reported Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 907,882 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 18, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Monday, 1,227 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,486 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 17 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,388 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 7%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 4,768 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 87,522 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,643,750 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 38,939 cases, 1,152 hospitalizations, 531 deaths
  • Henrico: 33,845 cases, 1,240 hospitalizations, 705 deaths
  • Richmond: 23,553 cases, 926 hospitalizations, 336 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,540 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 192 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,178 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 106 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,968 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

