Monday Forecast: Crisp October weather takes hold this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - October weather takes hold! Jackets needed in the next few mornings with chilly low temperatures the next few days, and the afternoons will be seasonably mild.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with chance of a showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a few showers. This rain chance depends on a coastal storm-- so still lots of time to tune the forecast. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.