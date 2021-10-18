Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: Crisp October weather takes hold this week

Rain chance low for several days
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - October weather takes hold! Jackets needed in the next few mornings with chilly low temperatures the next few days, and the afternoons will be seasonably mild.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with chance of a showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a few showers. This rain chance depends on a coastal storm-- so still lots of time to tune the forecast. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

