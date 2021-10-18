Monday Forecast: Crisp October weather takes hold this week
Rain chance low for several days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - October weather takes hold! Jackets needed in the next few mornings with chilly low temperatures the next few days, and the afternoons will be seasonably mild.
Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny with chance of a showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a few showers. This rain chance depends on a coastal storm-- so still lots of time to tune the forecast. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
