Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

Police asking anyone with information to give them a call
Man shot multiple times on South Little Church Street in Petersburg
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Petersburg late Sunday night.

Officers were called to South Little Church Street and found the victim with five gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.

Right now police do not have any suspect information. If you know anything that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

