Man fighting for his life after Petersburg shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Petersburg late Sunday night.

Officers were called to South Little Church Street and found the victim with five gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.

Right now police do not have any suspect information. If you know anything that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

