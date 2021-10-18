Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man dies after striking road sign, trees in motorcycle crash

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after striking a road sign and several trees in a motorcycle crash in Rockingham County.

The crash happened on Oct. 14 at 7:37 p.m. along Route 253 (Port Republic Road) at 2 tenths of a mile east of Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road).

A 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by Ronald F. Stratton, Jr., 53, of Waynesboro was traveling eastbound on Rt. 253 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a road sign and several trees before coming to rest.

Stratton received life-threatening injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center where he later died. Stratton was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
A police car.
Juvenile injured in stabbing outside Southpark Mall
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Hopewell

Latest News

In an update on Oct. 15, starting this week ‘Red Week recyclers will need to put their...
Crews encourage residents to put recycling trash out on collection days
Richmond Public Schools discussed students' GPAs and the results of lead contamination at...
Richmond Public School Board to discuss school lunches, George Wythe, and re-zoning
VEC says residents will need to get their weekly claim in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 in order for it...
VEC says system will shut down on Nov. 1 for upgrades
This event will take place at Byrd Park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 10:30 a.m.
RPD to hold roundtable discussion about domestic violence