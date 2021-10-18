Man dies after striking road sign, trees in motorcycle crash

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died after striking a road sign and several trees in a motorcycle crash in Rockingham County.

The crash happened on Oct. 14 at 7:37 p.m. along Route 253 (Port Republic Road) at 2 tenths of a mile east of Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road).

A 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by Ronald F. Stratton, Jr., 53, of Waynesboro was traveling eastbound on Rt. 253 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a road sign and several trees before coming to rest.

Stratton received life-threatening injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center where he later died. Stratton was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

