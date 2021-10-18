Healthcare Pros
Is the traditional black Friday dead?

Retailers are pushing deals even earlier this year
Shopping and Trends Expert Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot says we’re starting to see...
Shopping and Trends Expert Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot says we're starting to see retailers play with what Black Friday means.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving, officially marks the generally accepted beginning of the holiday shopping season. But is that really when you can find the best deals in this day and age?   

Retailers still market Black Friday and we all subconsciously think the day after Thanksgiving is when Holiday shopping begins and you can find the best deals, but does it really start that day?   

Especially this year, where every retailer and shopping expert is telling you to start early and that there are going to be shipping delays and inventory problems.

Over the last decade, we’ve seen the Christmas and Hanukah-inspired sales start earlier and earlier in the season. Shopping and Trends Expert Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot says we’re starting to see retailers play with what Black Friday means.

“For the past couple of years, it hasn’t been a single day anymore. It starts a week early. It starts two weeks early. Some retailers started it a month early last year because consumers really like that familiarly of knowing that they’re getting the best deal on Black Friday, but it’s not just a day anymore,” McGrath said.   

The day after Thanksgiving is really losing its relevance with shoppers. Gone are the days of waiting in line at 5 am.. for a doorbuster. Consumers have increasingly turned to the internet shop on Black Friday itself.      

The online version of Black Friday was already taking hold prior to the pandemic.    

In 2019, shoppers spent more than $600 billion online. That was up nearly 15% from the previous year, according to the Commerce Department.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

