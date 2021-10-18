House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges

BURKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a man who works for the sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Fairfax County police say Stefan Bieret, of Burke, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 10 felonies related to possessing child pornography.

The Washington Post reported that he was being held without bond and is expected back in court next month.

Bieret’s attorney did not return calls seeking comment. Bieret works as a program manager for the sergeant-at-arms, the chief law enforcement and protocol officer for the House of Representatives, responsible for maintaining order in the House side of the U.S. Capitol complex.

