Five early voting locations will open in Chesterfield
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Five early voting satellite locations will open in Chesterfield on Oct. 18.
The following locations will open as early voting sites from Oct. 18 through Oct. 30:
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library
- LaPrade Library
- Meadowdale Library
- North Courthouse Road Library
- Clover Hill Library
These locations will host voting on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
