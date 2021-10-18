Five early voting locations will open in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Five early voting satellite locations will open in Chesterfield on Oct. 18.

The following locations will open as early voting sites from Oct. 18 through Oct. 30:

Ettrick-Matoaca Library

LaPrade Library

Meadowdale Library

North Courthouse Road Library

Clover Hill Library

These locations will host voting on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

