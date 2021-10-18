Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

A family donates 1,000 special onesies to UVA Children’s Hospital NICU

Onesie donation
Onesie donation
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James and Tania Kitchen are parents to Jonah, a baby who lost his life in the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.

They donated 1,000 special onesies to babies in the NICU on October 18.

“As a nurse in the NICU I was super excited,” Cynthia Dean said.

The onesies baby Jonah went without are now available for other newborns.

“In 2005 I had an emergency C-section here at UVA. Jonah was in the NICU for 4 days. Unfortunately he passed away, but after that we wanted to give back,” Tania Kitchen said.

They purchased 1,000 of the onesies from Care+Wear, so other babies and their families could find comfort.

“The onesies have special designs, like cuffs on the hands and feet to allow for warmth, but also ensure that they’re not accidentally scratching themselves as babies tend to do,” Chaitenya Razdan, Care+Wear founder and CEO said.

The cuffs also stop babies from pulling on the wires attached to monitors in the NICU.

“When walking through the unit, it’s really exciting to see families meeting different milestones. Babies that have lines and tubes can wear clothes now. It’s really great,” said NICU nurse manager Ashely Walters.

The Kitchens hope this donation will make other families happy, giving special purpose to their fundraising efforts.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

When ranking the cities, Hotwire looks at value, leisure, and driveability.
Richmond ranks number four in “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” 2021 index
The Henrico Police Crash Team is now searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck...
Man killed after hit-and-run crash in Henrico County
State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville
Tentative settlement reached in Dominion rate review
It’s time for some spooky Halloween fun! Check out all of these fun events happening around...
List of 2021 Halloween events in central Virginia
Previous Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron’s Ball raises $1 million for American Cancer Society
The two men running to be Virginia's next governor are logging a lot of miles around the state,...
Candidates for Virginia governor make final push for votes