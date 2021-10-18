Healthcare Pros
Dr. Avula honored for efforts to vaccinate Virginia

Dr. Danny Avula
Dr. Danny Avula(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Virginia General Assembly honored Dr. Danny Avula for his efforts to get Virginia vaccinated against COVID-19.

Monday afternoon, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg presented Avula with a special resolution, thanking him for his tireless efforts.

Avula had been the head of the Richmond-Henrico Health District, and due to his good job there, the governor asked him in January to take on the role of State Vaccine Coordinator.

When Avula took on the role, Virginia was lagging when it came to getting shots into arms. Only 24 percent of the state’s vaccine supply had been used in January. Now, that number is over 80 percent.

