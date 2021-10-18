Healthcare Pros
Deputies: Suspect in attempted robbery calls 911 after being shot at by victim

Trey Turner
Trey Turner(Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The suspect in an attempted armed robbery called 911 after the victim fired several shots at him.

Spotsylvania deputies were called around 9 p.m. on Oct. 15 to the Bank of America ATM in the 10300 block of Courthouse Road.

The victim told deputies that he was using the ATM when a man came up to him in a threatening manner. The victim said the suspect started to hit him.

Deputies said that’s when the victim, a concealed weapon permit holder, pulled out his gun and shot several times at the suspect, who ran off towards Mill Garden South Subdivision.

A few minutes after the attempted robbery, a man called 911 saying that he had been shot at while at the ATM. Deputies determined that it was the suspect who called, and they arrested him in the area of Hamway Drive.

The victim only had minor injuries from the assault, and the suspect, Trey Khiry Turner, was not injured.

Turner is charged with attempted robbery and is being held in jail without bond.

