Crews encourage residents to put recycling trash out on collection days

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are making more progress with recycling and are asking residents to put their recycling out on their collection days.

Central Virginia Waste Management has been dealing with delays for more than a month due to worker shortages.

Worker shortages causing recycling pick-up delays around RVA

In an update on Oct. 15, starting this week ‘Red Week recyclers will need to put their containers out on their regular collection day.

Crews may start some Red Monday collections on Oct. 18.

