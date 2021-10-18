Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield mother alleges that daughter was almost abducted near school bus stop

By John Hood
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is on high alert after she says her daughter was almost abducted near her school bus stop on Friday.

Danielle McTarnahan says she normally picks her 13-year-old up at the bus stop on Velvet Antler Drive in Midlothian, but last week her car was in the shop.

McTarnahan said because she couldn’t be home right away, she knew her daughter was hanging out with a neighborhood friend, just down the street, after school.

But as her daughter was walking home around 3:30 p.m., McTarnahan received a text message that no parent would want to receive.

“What happened was, all of a sudden, I got a text from her that said some man just tried to kidnap her,” McTarnahan, said.

On her daughter’s short walk back to their house, a man in a silver car allegedly began to follow her while playing loud music.

McTarnahan said shortly after, her daughter said the man jumped out of the car cutting, her daughter off from where she was walking.

The teenager then ran back to the home where she was hanging out with a friend.

“We just got out of a COVID lockdown situation where they were home this last year,” McTarnahan said. “They were home at school, and here now, that they’ve opened it up. She was just being a teenager and being able to chat it up with friends and walk a little way - it’s not far - and then this happens. ”

The mother said over the weekend she tried reaching out to neighbors to see if any home security cameras caught images of the man, but she had no luck.

The school division and police have been notified of the incident, and for now, McTarnahan is just asking parents to be vigilant.

“I would hate to think that someone could be so brave to do that during the middle of the day,” McTarnahan said. “In sunlight and in a decent neighborhood, I just can’t help but think that they may try it again.”

If you have any information on the incident, give Chesterfield Police a call at (804)-758-1251.

