Cattle Baron’s Ball raises $1 million for American Cancer Society

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a record-breaking year for the Cattle Baron’s Ball, which is presented by Haley Automotive.

The event, which benefits the American Cancer Society, raised more than $1 million for the first time.

The money stays in Virginia to fund critical research in hopes of curing the devastating disease.

NBC12′s Anthony Antoine and Kelly Avellino hosted the event at Keystone Acres this weekend.

They said one of the many highlights was 7-year-old Jaiden Scelzo, a cancer survivor, and his family getting a surprise trip to the Smoky Mountains. The trip was gifted to the family by former Chesterfield County Sheriff Clarence Williams and his wife.

