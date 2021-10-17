Healthcare Pros
VDOT reminding drivers of overnight ramp closures on I-64 and Airport Drive in Henrico

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of ramp closures they will implement on I-64 and Airport Drive (Route 156).

The project is part of I-64/Airport Drive’s bridge replacement and interchange improvements in the county.

VDOT says various ramps will be closed overnight from Oct. 17 through Oct. 29.

The $35 million project will replace the I-64 eastbound and westbound bridges over Airport Drive in order to improve clearance in the area.

The project is expected to be complete in late 2022.

