Students unharmed after crash near stopped school bus in King William County

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State troopers are reminding drivers to stop for school buses as students are getting on and off the bus.

On Oct. 15 at approximately 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a crash in the 1400 block of Route 360 (Richmond Tappahannock Highway).

A 2003 Suzuki compact SUV was traveling westbound on Route 360 when it ran off the road to the right, passing a school bus that stopped to drop off students and struck a mailbox.

Troopers say the school bus had lights flashing and the stop sign was activated.

Nobody on the school bus was hurt.

Shane M. McNeil, 19, of Montross, VA, and his 20-year-old passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The passenger had minor injuries, and McNeil was charged with passing a stopped school bus.

The incident is still being investigated.

