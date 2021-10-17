Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Students unharmed after crash near stopped school bus in King William County

Nobody on the school bus was hurt.
Nobody on the school bus was hurt.(WRDW)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State troopers are reminding drivers to stop for school buses as students are getting on and off the bus.

On Oct. 15 at approximately 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a crash in the 1400 block of Route 360 (Richmond Tappahannock Highway).

A 2003 Suzuki compact SUV was traveling westbound on Route 360 when it ran off the road to the right, passing a school bus that stopped to drop off students and struck a mailbox.

Troopers say the school bus had lights flashing and the stop sign was activated.

Nobody on the school bus was hurt.

Shane M. McNeil, 19, of Montross, VA, and his 20-year-old passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The passenger had minor injuries, and McNeil was charged with passing a stopped school bus.

The incident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
Thomas Russel Childrey, 31, of Richmond was the driver of the Subaru and he was pronounced dead...
One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Hanover
Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Stafford County...
Missing child believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located, state police say
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died of their injuries
One person killed, one injured in Mechanicsville apartment fire
Police were first called to the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane around 6:15 p.m.
2 Henrico shootings leave 3 injured, including juvenile

Latest News

The project is part of I-64/Airport Drive’s bridge replacement and interchange improvements in...
VDOT reminding drivers of overnight ramp closures on I-64 and Airport Drive in Henrico
Once inside, officers learned that no shots had been fired, and the person allegedly carrying...
Police respond to active shooter scare at Henrico County Walmart
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Hopewell
Sunday nbc12 weather
sunday weather nbc12 - clipped version